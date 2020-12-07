Harris carried 16 times for 80 yards and caught his only target for 15 additional yards during Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.
Harris averaged a healthy 5.0 yards per carry and added his longest reception of the season, though it went for modest yardage. He finished with his third-highest allotment of touches in a game this season but could've easily had more if Cam Newton and Sony Michel didn't combine for 24 carries. Harris seems entrenched in an early-down role and has been quite effective on a per-touch basis, but should continue to share the load to some degree in Thursday's matchup with the Rams.
