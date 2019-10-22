Patriots' Damien Harris: Records four carries Monday
Harris logged four carries for 12 yards in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.
Harris' Monday night backfield appearance didn't come until late in the blowout, but he did start off with a nice 13-yard run on his first NFL regular-season carry. The 2018 third-rounder isn't a fantasy lineup option for now, but if lead back Sony Michel misses time at any point this season, Harris would likely move into a meaningful role in the Patriots offense.
