Harris logged four carries for 12 yards in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.

Harris' Monday night backfield appearance didn't come until late in the blowout, but he did start off with a nice 13-yard run on his first NFL regular-season carry. The 2018 third-rounder isn't a fantasy lineup option for now, but if lead back Sony Michel misses time at any point this season, Harris would likely move into a meaningful role in the Patriots offense.

