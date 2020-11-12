Harris (chest/ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Back-to-back limited sessions suggest that Harris has a good shot to play Sunday night against the Ravens, but there's a decent chance he's one of a slew of players that the Patriots will officially list as questionable for the contest.
