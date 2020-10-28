Harris was limited at practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Harris is one of eight New England players who was limited in the team's first Week 8 practice. At this stage, it's unclear if Harris' listed ankle issue is a carryover from Week 7 action or indicative of an in-practice setback. He was on the field for 21 of the Patriots' 52 offensive snaps in Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers, carrying a team-high 10 times for 58 yards while catching one pass for 12 yards.
