Harris is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The return of Rex Burkhead (foot) pushes the rookie back to the Patriots' Week 8 inactive list. In the event that Sony Michel suffers an injury down the road, Harris could factor in on early downs, but for now the 2019 third-rounder is off the fantasy radar.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories