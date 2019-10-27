Patriots' Damien Harris: Returns to inactive list
Harris is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The return of Rex Burkhead (foot) pushes the rookie back to the Patriots' Week 8 inactive list. In the event that Sony Michel suffers an injury down the road, Harris could factor in on early downs, but for now the 2019 third-rounder is off the fantasy radar.
