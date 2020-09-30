Harris (finger) was activated off injured reserve for Wednesday's practice, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.

With James White (personal) also rejoining the team, New England suddenly has quite the crowd in a backfield that got excellent Week 3 results from Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor. It's not quite clear how Harris will fit in if he's ready to return for Sunday's game in Kansas City, but he did have some buzz back in training camp as a threat to challenge Michel for the lead ballcarrier role. Of course, Michel is averaging only 8.7 carries per game, in part because QB Cam Newton has emerged as the primary rushing threat, and in part due to Burkhead and Taylor being involved. Trying to decipher this backfield before Sunday feels like a fool's errand, but it is possible New England beat writers get some hints from the practice field.