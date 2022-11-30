Harris (thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Bills.

With Harris out, look for Rhamondre Stevenson to log a heavy workload versus Buffalo on Thursday, while Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are on hand to work in reserve roles and J.J. Taylor is a candidate to be promoted from the practice squad ahead of the contest. Damien Harris will now target a potential return to action in Week 14, when the Patriots face the Cardinals on the road on Monday, Dec. 12.