Harris rushed 14 times for 71 yards prior to leaving Monday night's 30-27 win over the Jets with a chest injury suffered during the fourth quarter.

Harris did not return after taking a shot to the chest late in Monday's contest. Despite his early exit, Harris still led the Pats in rushing yards and attempts, but couldn't find the end zone even though New England scored three times on the ground. While Harris again didn't feature in the passing game either, his recent production still makes his injury situation rather important to monitor ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Ravens.