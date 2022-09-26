Harris rushed 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown while securing two of three targets for five yards in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Harris saw backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson turn in a much more efficient performance with a 12-73-1 line on the ground, but the former did contribute a two-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. Harris was the busier and more productive of the two backs while taking 15 carries for 71 yards and a score in Week 2 against the Steelers, however, so it remains to be seen if the backfield pecking order will revert back to that arrangement in a tough Week 4 road matchup versus the Packers.