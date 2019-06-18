Harris saw added reps during the Patriots' recent minicamp due to the absence of fellow running back Sony Michel (knee), Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Michel was unavailable for the workouts after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure. Though Michel should be good to go for training camp, his history of knee woes is something the Patriots will have to consider when plotting their top back's workload. While Harris shouldn't be viewed as a short-term threat to supplant Michel, he does figure to see some carries out of the gate with an eye toward not wearing Michel out. In the event that Michel suffers any additional injury setbacks, Harris -- who profiles as a physical downhill runner -- would likely see an uptick in early-down work, with James White entrenched as the team's top pass-catching back and versatile Rex Burkhead also in the mix to see complementary touches out of the New England backfield.