Harris' strong training camp has put him in a position to claim a key role in the Patriots' backfield to start the season, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

While Sony Michel (foot) was sidelined for a good chunk of time at the start of camp, the hard-running Harris performed well, putting himself in the conversation to potentially head the team's backfield committee early on this season. However, Michel is back practicing in full now and has reportedly looked "smooth and explosive." He'll now make a push to maintain his perch atop the team's depth chart. With the versatile Rex Burkhead, pass-catching specialist James White -- and eventually Lamar Miller (knee) -- also in the mix, the week-to-week workload of New England running backs figures to be hard to predict, but one thing seems certain; Harris will see his share of touches this year after logging just four regular-season carries as a rookie in 2019.