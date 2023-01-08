Harris rushed 13 times for 48 yards and caught one of four targets for four yards in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Bills.

Harris split carries with Rhamondre Stevenson in what could be Harris' last game as a Patriot. The 25-year-old running back will be an unrestricted free agent after rushing 106 times for 462 yards and three touchdowns in his fourth NFL season. Harris scored 15 rushing touchdowns in 2021, but injuries limited him to 11 appearances in 2022.