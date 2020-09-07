Harris (finger) will be placed on IR and miss at least three games, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

In a corresponding move, J.J. Taylor will be promoted from the team's practice squad. Prior to suffering his finger injury, Harris had been pushing for a key early-season role. That's on hold for at least a few weeks, but Harris does figure to contribute once he's back. In the meantime, look for Sony Michel to head the Patriots' ground game out of the gate, with change-of-pace back James White and the versatile Rex Burkhead also in the mix.