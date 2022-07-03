As training camp approaches, Harris appears poised to reprise his key role in the Patriots' backfield, Paul Perillo of the team's official site reports.

Also, in the mix for New England's early-down carries is 2021 fourth-rounder Rhamondre Stevenson, while the team hopes that veteran James White is able to move past a significant hip injury and reclaim his previous change-of-pace role. Meanwhile, third-year player J.J. Taylor, as well as the versatile Ty Montgomery will compete with rookie draftees Pierre Strong (fourth round) and Kevin Harris (sixth round) for complementary work in the team's backfield. While the depth of New England's RB corps is an asset to the team, week-to-week production among the backs who suit up figures to depend on matchups or who has the hot hand. In that context, the fantasy upside of the incumbent Harris, who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, likely hinges on the 25-year-old remaining New England's preferred option around the goal line.