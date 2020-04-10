Patriots' Damien Harris: Should see more work in 2020
In his second season as a pro, Harris could pair well with lead back Sony Michel to give the Patriots "a potentially nice one-two combination" out of the team's backfield on early downs, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Pass-catching ace James White is still around and will continue to see his share of targets, but Harris will undoubtedly see more opportunities in 2020 after logging just four carries in two games as a rookie. Versatile Rex Burkhead is also in the mix, at least for now, but after taking Harris in the third round of last year's draft, expect the Patriots to see what they have in the 5-foot-11, 213-pound Alabama product. For now, Harris is probably an injury (to a teammat) away from garnering steady volume, but coming out of college he profiled as a physical downhill runner, with a good handle on avoiding turnovers and a willingness to handle blitz pick-up.
