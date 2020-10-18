Harris rushed six times for 19 yards and caught his lone target for 14 yards in Sunday's 18-12 loss to the Broncos.

Harris got six carries to Rex Burkhead's five and James White's four, but Cam Newton (10 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown) outproduced the three running backs combined on the ground. Game script dictated a larger role for White, who finished with eight catches as the Patriots spent the entire game playing from behind. A more favorable game script should produce a larger role for Harris in Week 7 against the 49ers, but White and Burkhead will remain on hand to siphon off touches, even with Sony Michel (quad/illness) still out of the picture.