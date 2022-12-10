Harris (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time matchup against the Cardinals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

It's interesting the Patriots didn't outright rule Harris out despite the running back failing to practice all week, but it certainly seems to be trending in that direction. If the 25-year-old is unable to play, Rhamondre Stevenson should repeat a similar workload to Week 13 when the multi-faceted back saw all but one offensive snap against the Bills.