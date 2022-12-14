Harris (thigh) was present for practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Harris has missed two straight games, but his presence at practice Wednesday suggests that the running back could return to action Sunday against the Raiders. It remains to be seen how the Patriots list his participation level, but if Harris is able to rejoin the lineup this weekend he could step into a big role in Week 15, with Rhamondre Stevenson dealing with an ankle issue.
