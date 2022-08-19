With the Patriots starters expected to play some Friday night against the Panthers, per Evan Lazar of the CLNS Media Network, Harris, who didn't see action in the team's preseason opener last week, is a candidate to log some snaps against Carolina.

In the Patriots' exhibition opener, the bulk of the team's key skill players didn't log any action, but this time around it appears as though the starters will get some work in against the Panthers. As the 2022 season approaches, Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are expected to handle the bulk of New England's early-down responsibilities, while Ty Montgomery and 2022 fourth-rounder Pierre Strong are the top candidates to help fill the pass-catching void created by the retirement of James White. Also looking to secure depth roles in the team's backfield are 2022 sixth-rounder Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor.