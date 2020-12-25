Harris (ankle) remained listed as a limited practice participant Friday.
The same applies to 19 of Harris' teammates, the bulk of whom figure to end up officially listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills. That he's logged back-to-back limited sessions after missing this past Sunday's loss to Miami could be interpreted as a positive sign, but until added context is provided -- perhaps by national reporters such as Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport this weekend -- Harris' Week 16 status will remain cloudy. If Harris is unable to go Monday, Sony Michel would be in line to continue to head the Patriots backfield, with James White on hand for change-of-pace duties and J.J. Taylor (quadriceps) in reserve.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Officially ruled out•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Week 15•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Back on injury report•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: No restrictions at practice•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Suffers back injury•