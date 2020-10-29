Harris (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Harris logged 21 of a possible 52 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers, en route to recording a team-high 10 carries for 58 yards and adding one catch for 12 yards. With back-to-back limited sessions in the book, there's a pretty solid chance that he'll end up officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Reps capped at practice•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Effective in limited duty•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Six carries in loss•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Broncos-Patriots pushed to Week 6•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Hits century mark in loss•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Activated from IR•