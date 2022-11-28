Harris (thigh) didn't participate in Monday's practice
Harris picked up a thigh injury during the Patriots' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Vikings and remains sidelined to start Week 13 prep. The fourth-year running back will have two more opportunities to return to practice before New England has to make a decision on Harris' status for Thursday's divisional showdown against the Bills, but as of Monday, it appears Rhamondre Stevenson will be in line for another increased workload.
