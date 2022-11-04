Harris (illness) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Harris also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, which clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Colts. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether the running back has a chance to play this weekend, but if he's out or limited, Rhamondre Stevenson would be in line to see added touches, with Pierre Strong (hamstring) and Kevin Harris on hand in reserve.
