Harris (back) was forced out of Thursday's game against the Rams with a back injury.
Harris suffered a back injury while picking up a blitz early in the fourth quarter. He totaled 50 yards on 11 carries before his departure. James White and Sony Michel will handle the backfield reps in Harris' stead. If Harris doesn't return, he'll have 10 days to recover before a Week 15 bout against Miami.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Racks up 95 scrimmage yards•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Leading rusher in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Joined by Michel in Week 12 backfield•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Finds end zone as leading rusher•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Expected to play•