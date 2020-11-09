Harris is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Jets.
With Sony Michel (quad) not activated for the contest, Harris is in line to head the team's Week 9 rushing attack, with pass-catching ace James White and the versatile Rex Burkhead also in the mix. Harris logged 16 carries for 102 yards and a TD in the Patriots' Week 8 loss to the Bills and Michel's continued absence helps extend Harris' fantasy lineup window.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Questionable for Monday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Limited Thursday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Leads offense in Week 8 loss•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable this week•