Harris (chest/ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Assuming no in-game setbacks, Harris, who carried 22 times for 121 yards in the Patriots' Week 10 win over the Ravens, should continue to lead New England's backfield, which also includes Rex Burkhead and James White, with Sony Michel (quadriceps) inactive. Though Harris isn't really a factor in the passing game, he should see his share of touches Sunday, as New England seems likely run plenty versus a defense that ranks last in the league in both rushing yards allowed per game (167.4) and average yards allowed per carry (5.2).
