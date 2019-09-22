Harris is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

With James White unavailable Sunday, Harris will suit up for his first regular-season game as a pro. The rookie could see some touches working behind lead back Sony Michel, but we'd expect Rex Burkhead to be the player who absorbs the bulk of White's usual change-of-pace duties.

