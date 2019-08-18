Patriots' Damien Harris: Tears off two long runs in win
Harris accounted for 80 yards on 14 rushes, which catching all four of his targets for 23 yards during Saturday's 22-17 win against Tennessee.
The stock rises on Harris, as the third-round rookie out of Alabama looked strong in his preseason debut with 5.8 yards per carry against the Titans. Interestingly enough, he also demonstrated an aspect of his game that was largely untapped in college -- pass-catching ability. He gained eight or more yards on five of his 18 touches, while gashing the Tennessee defense for gains 17 and 20 yards on two of his final eight carries. As a potential No. 2 rushing option behind Sony Michel, Harris carries tremendous upside as a deployable run-zone threat, especially given that New England has finished fourth or higher in red-zone trips over 12 of the past 13 seasons.
