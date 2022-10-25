Harris recorded three carries for eight yards in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears.

Harris returned from a one-game absence caused by a hamstring injury, though he made minimal impact. The Patriots had the ball for just under 23 minutes and were chasing points for much of the second half, which isn't the ideal game script for Harris. Instead, Rhamondre Stevenson remained the clear lead back, and his performance was highlighted by eight receptions as well as a goal-line rushing score. It's possible that Harris will see an increase in workload in more positive game scripts, but his volume will likely be volatile moving forward barring a significant change to the New England backfield.