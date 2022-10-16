Harris (hamstring) will workout before Sunday's contest against the Browns to determine his availability, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris is officially listed as questionable for Week 6 and appears to be a true game-time decision, so fantasy managers may not have confirmation of his status until until New Englands' inactives are posted leading up to the team's 1:00 ET kickoff. Previous reports indicated that Harris' hamstring issue would force him to miss time, but the Patriots are giving him at least a chance to prove his health. If Harris were to be unavaiable versus Cleveland, Rhamondre Stevenson would be the favorite to inherit a lead role in New England's backfield, with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris behind him.