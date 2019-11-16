Play

Harris (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Harris was originally considered questionable after suffering the injury at Friday's practice, but the team apparently didn't like what they saw Saturday. The 22-year-old was a candidate to be inactive if healthy, so his absence is unlikely to impact the offense.

