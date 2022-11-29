Harris (thigh) isn't in line to play Thursday against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Harris emerged from last Thursday's loss at Minnesota with a thigh injury that has left him week-to-week. Considering the prognosis, a multi-week absence could be in store for the fourth-year pro. As long as Harris is sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson is even more secure in his standing as the Patriots' lead running back, but rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris now are candidates to get lingering RB reps in the short term.
