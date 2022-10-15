Harris (hamstring) remains listed as questionable in advance of Sunday's game against the Browns, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

While the team ruled out cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) on Saturday, Harris approaches Sunday's contest still listed as questionable after being deemed a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday. There had been reports that the running back's hamstring issue could cause him to miss some time, but for now he hasn't been ruled out and Harris' Week 6 status may not be confirmed until the Patriots' inactives are posted leading up to the team's 1:00 ET kickoff.