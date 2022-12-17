Harris (thigh) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Fellow running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) remains listed as questionable after returning to a limited practice Friday, but with Harris out, rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are candidates to log added Week 15 snaps, especially if Stevenson ends up being sidelined or limited Sunday. Moreover, it's possible that J.J. Taylor could be elevated from the team's practice squad. Damien Harris will now target a potential return to action a week from Saturday against the Bengals.