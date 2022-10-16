Harris (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
With Harris out, look for the Patriots to lean heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 6, with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris available to handle complementary roles Sunday. The fact that Damien Harris logged limited practices both Thursday and Friday offers hope that he could potentially avoid an extended absence, but he's not a lock to return to action in Week 7 against the Bears.
More News
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: True game-time decision•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Week 6 status TBD•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Damien Harris: Likely to miss time•