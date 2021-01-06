Byrd finished the 2020 season with 47 catches on 77 targets for 604 yards and one TD in 16 games.

Byrd, who also logged two carries for 15 yards, ended up garnering an 89.1 percent snap share over the course of the season, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. When signed as a free agent by New England last March, Byrd seemed headed for a complementary role, but after the team parted ways with Mohamed Sanu prior to Week 1, Byrd ended up seeing regular playing time all season. That context resulted in several fantasy-worthy efforts from Byrd, but the overall inconsistency of the team's passing game resulted in the 5-foot-9. 180-pounder being a hit-or-miss lineup option. The 27-year-old is eligible to become a free agent this coming offseason, but Reiss believes that that the Patriots' potential overhaul at wideout could include trying to keep Byrd around, while "projecting him to more of a complementary role."