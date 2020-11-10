Byrd caught five of nine targets for 65 yards in Monday night's 30-27 win over the Jets.

Byrd trailed only Jakobi Meyers in all major receiving categories, embodying the clear second option in New England's passing game. Despite the Patriots' obvious lack of dynamic weapons, Byrd still acquitted himself nicely, most notably on a 31-yard gain to New York's three-yard line late in the fourth quarter. That play helped set up a game-tying touchdown, which along with Byrd's overall production Monday made for a quality Week 9 showing.