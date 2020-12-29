Byrd caught one of his three targets for seven yards in Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Bills.

Playing time wasn't the issue for Byrd on Monday, as both he and Jakobi Meyers were on the field for all 50 of New England's snaps on offense. Rather, it was the team's struggles in the passing game (Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham combined for 78 yards in the air) that held him back. Plus Byrd didn't help his cause by dropping a Newton pass on a well-executed trick play near the end zone early on. Despite his steady playing time, Byrd heads into Week 17 as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, due to the ongoing inconsistencies of his team's attack.