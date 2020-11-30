Byrd caught three of his team-high seven targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

While Byrd, who was on the field 45 of a possible 53 snaps on offense Sunday, matched his target total from last week, his production took a dip in a game in which QB Cam Newton completed just nine of his 18 pass attempts for 84 yards. Though his 6/132/1 stat line in Week 11 looks like an outlier, Byrd's steady playing time does at least give him an opportunity each week to help out those in deeper fantasy formats. Overall, he's logged 35 catches (on 55 targets) for 502 yards and a TDin 11 contests.