Byrd brought in five of eight targets for 48 yards in the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

The speedster was able to muster a serviceable fantasy line from a PPR perspective, pacing the Patriots in receptions while checking in just a yard short of N'Keal Harry for tops in that category. Like the rest of New England's pass catchers, Byrd's consistency has suffered with an erratic Cam Newton under center, with the fifth-year wideout accumulating under 50 receiving yards in four of the last five games, including a catch-less effort across 42 snaps in Week 10 against the Ravens. However, there could be a quarterback change afoot if Jarrett Stidham's late-game appearance in place of an ineffective Newton on Thursday is any indication, and it remains to be seen if that would improve Byrd's fortunes over the last three games of the campaign were it come to pass.