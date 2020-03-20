Patriots' Damiere Byrd: Gets $600k guaranteed
Byrd's one-year. $1.35 million contract with the Patriots includes $600,000 guaranteed, plus another $900,000 available via incentives, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
This contract suggests the Patriots are cautiously optimistic about Byrd earning a spot on the 53-man roster. He's still at the mercy of whatever else might happen this offseason, but it's easy to see how the 27-year-old might fit as a speedy, cheaper replacement for free agent Phillip Dorsett. The Cardinals moved Byrd in and out of the lineup last season, with the final product being a 32-359-1 receiving line on 46 targets (7.8 YPT) in 11 games. He mostly saw shorter passes and also got a few deep looks, while intermediate targets were few and far between.
