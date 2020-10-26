Byrd caught one of his two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.

Byrd's 48 (of a possible) 52 snaps on offense were tops among the Patriots' wide receivers, but the team's Week 7 passing attack fell flat for the second game in a row, with a corresponding drop in production the result for Byrd. His steady role in New England's offense gives him a chance to help out in PPR formats, but it's hard to get fired up about his fantasy prospects until things start clicking again for QB Cam Newton, who struggled Sunday before being pulled early in the fourth quarter.