Byrd was on the field for 56 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Byrd actually out-snapped both Julian Edelman (37) and N'Keal Harry (51) in Week 1, but he wasn't targeted by QB Cam Newton. Meanwhile, both Edelman and Harry caught five passes in the contest. While zero targets isn't the way into fantasy lineups, if Byrd continues to log heavy snaps, he figures to see added opportunities in games where the Patriots go less run heavy. Against Miami, Newton's carry and completion total (15) were equal, the type of ratio that we're not likely to see much, if at all, going forward.