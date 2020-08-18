Byrd has been "the wideout most consistently flashing" during practices so far in training camp, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston.

Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu currently profile as the Patriots' top three wide receivers, but there's a wide-open competition for the next few slots on the team's depth chart. Byrd and Jakobi Meyers seems the most likely to stick, while Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater bring special-teams utility to the table. Assuming Byrd makes the cut, we wouldn't count on him seeing steady volume in the New England offense, but he does have the wheels to make the occasional big-play splash for the team.