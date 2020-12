Byrd caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.

With a significant lead for most of the game, the team leaned heavily on the running attack, and Cam Newton threw just 19 passes. Byrd finished second among Patriots' wide receivers with 52 snaps on offense (78 percent), and none of the team's wideouts caught more than two passes all afternoon. Byrd remains a starter on the team, but his fantasy value depends heavily on game script.