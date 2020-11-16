Byrd wasn't targeted in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Ravens.

Byrd, who played 42 snaps (72 percent) in the contest, had last failed to record a target or catch back in Week 1. A run-heavy game script didn't help his cause Sunday, so there's hope that Byrd (who logged a 5/65/0 stat line in Week 9) can bounce back this coming weekend against the Texans.

