Byrd wasn't targeted in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Ravens.
Byrd, who played 42 snaps (72 percent) in the contest, had last failed to record a target or catch back in Week 1. A run-heavy game script didn't help his cause Sunday, so there's hope that Byrd (who logged a 5/65/0 stat line in Week 9) can bounce back this coming weekend against the Texans.
More News
-
Patriots' Damiere Byrd: Catches five passes•
-
Patriots' Damiere Byrd: Three catches in starting role•
-
Patriots' Damiere Byrd: Held to one catch•
-
Patriots' Damiere Byrd: Three receptions in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Damiere Byrd: Broncos-Patriots game postponed•
-
Patriots' Damiere Byrd: Paces pass catchers in loss•