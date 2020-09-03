With the Patriots parting ways with Mohamed Sanu, Byrd is the current favorite to emerge as the team's No. 3 wide receiver behind Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Neither Edelman nor Harry possess blazing speed, and that's one thing Byrd can bring to the table. The 5-foot-9, 180-pounder, who can also return punts, could therefore carve out a role as an outside receiver in the team's offense. Whether that's a context that would include enough volume to merit fantasy consideration remains to be seen, but Byrd -- who logged a 32/359/1 stat line in 11 games with Arizona in 2019 -- is at least worth considering as a deep sleeper in re-draft formats and a potential economical DFS option certain weeks.