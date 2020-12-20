Byrd caught three of four targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Byrd finished second on the team in targets Sunday, but that statement doesn't necessarily carry much weight given that the 27-year-old operates within New England's 29th-rated passing offense. The South Carolina standout has accumulated multiple catches in five consecutive appearances, but he's been less than explosive with those opportunities, eclipsing the 35-yard mark in receiving just once since Week 12.