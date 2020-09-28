Byrd was on the field for 66 of a possible 69 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Byrd, who out-snapped both Julian Edelman (56) and N'Keal Harry (46) in the game, hauled in all three of his targets for 27 yards, as the Patriots went with a run-heavy game plan in Week 3. Unless the team makes a move to add wideout depth, Byrd figures to continue to see regular snaps, but he profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in an offense that tends change it approach from week to week.