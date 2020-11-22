Byrd caught six of seven targets for 132 yards and a touchdown while adding an 11-yard carry in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Houston.

Byrd was on the receiving end of Cam Newton's first passing touchdown to a wide receiver this season, hauling in a 42-yard deep ball in the third quarter. This season-best performance from Byrd comes on the heels of a goose egg against Baltimore, and given Newton's struggles throwing the ball coming into this game, Byrd will be tough to trust against the Cardinals in Week 12 despite the momentum from this breakout effort.